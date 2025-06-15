Kyle Tyler News: Scooped up by O's

The Orioles claimed Tyler off waivers from the Phillies on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore had an opening on its 40-man roster, so no corresponding move was needed to make room for Tyler. The 28-year-old right-hander will join his eighth different organization since entering the professional ranks in 2018. Tyler had pitched exclusively at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, accruing a 4.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB in 62.2 innings. He'll presumably slot into the rotation for Norfolk and could be an option to make starts for Baltimore later in 2025.