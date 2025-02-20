Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Wright headshot

Kyle Wright Injury: Suffers mild hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Wright (shoulder) is dealing with a mild right hamstring strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wright suffered the injury while throwing recently. He has been able to continue playing catch, but the hamstring issue will set his throwing progression back a bit as he returns from shoulder surgery. Wright will be re-evaluated next week. The righty had already seemed like a long shot to win a spot in the Royals' rotation, and this setback won't help his case.

Kyle Wright
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
