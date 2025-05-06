Kyle Wright Injury: Tosses four innings in rehab start

Wright (shoulder/hamstring) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in his rehab start Friday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Wright made his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2023, as he spent all of last season recovering from right shoulder surgery and then sustained a minor hamstring strain in spring training. Given the time he's missed, Wright could need close to the full 30-day rehab window before the Royals bring him back from the 15-day injured list, though he handled a fairly hefty workload (60 pitches) in his first start. He's scheduled to make his second minor-league start Wednesday.