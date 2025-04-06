Kyren Paris News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Paris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Paris singled, swiped second base and came around to score in the second inning. He later gave the Angels an insurance run with his solo shot in the eighth. Paris has gone 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs and four steals through eight games to begin the season. Paris has played centerfield and second base in 2025 and should continue seeing consistent playing time as long as the bat stays effective.