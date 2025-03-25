Kyren Paris News: Secures roster spot

Paris will be on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Paris is a career .110 hitter through 91 MLB at-bats, but he looked like a completely different player in the Cactus League, finishing spring training with a .400/.449/.667 slash line with 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases in 23 games. His phenomenal spring may have bought him another shot with the big-league club, but he doesn't project to start the season as anything more than bench depth.