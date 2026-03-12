Kyren Paris News: Shows off speed Wednesday

Paris went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two runs, an RBI and three stolen bases Wednesday against the White Sox in a Cactus League win.

Paris didn't start the contest, but he took over at shortstop in the bottom of the first inning after Vaughn Grissom exited due to a hand injury. Paris made the most of the opportunity, swiping three bags and collecting a pair of hits. Paris made the team's Opening Day roster last year and had a red-hot start with a 1.263 OPS, five homers and five thefts over his first 15 games, but he dropped off dramatically thereafter and finished the season in the minors. He's not a favorite to break camp with the big club this season, but if Grissom's injury leads to an IL stint, the door for Paris to make the roster would crack open a little wider. As he demonstrated Wednesday, Paris could make an impact on the basepaths if he does get an opportunity, and he ranked in the 90th percentile leaguewide in sprint speed in 2025.