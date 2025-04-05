Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyren Paris headshot

Kyren Paris News: Swinging red-hot bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Paris went 2-for-2 with a run in a loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Paris didn't start the contest, but he still got three plate appearances after entering for Luis Rengifo (hamstring) in the fourth inning. Paris reached base in all three of his plate appearances (in addition to two singles, he was also hit by a pitch) and is now slashing a scorching .545/.643/1.000 over 14 plate appearances on the season. He's made only two starts so far, but there could be an opening for Paris to get into the lineup more regularly, at least in the short term, if Rengifo and/or Yoan Moncada (thumb) -- both of whom departed Friday's game early -- need to miss time.

Kyren Paris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now