Kyren Paris headshot

Kyren Paris News: Won't make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Angels optioned Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Paris made the Angels' Opening Day roster for the 2025 season and got off to a roaring start with a 1.263 OPS, five steals, five home runs and eight RBI in his first 15 games. However, his production at the plate fell off a cliff after that opening stretch, as he slashed .106/.165/.176 over his next 28 outings before being optioned to Triple-A in late May. Paris will start the 2026 season in the minors, though he could see some major-league action early on if Vaughn Grissom (hand) were to miss time.

Kyren Paris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyren Paris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyren Paris See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
50 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
142 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Late-Season Watch List
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Points Leagues: Late-Season Watch List
Author Image
Dan Marcus
218 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
294 days ago