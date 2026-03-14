Kyren Paris News: Won't make Opening Day roster
The Angels optioned Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Paris made the Angels' Opening Day roster for the 2025 season and got off to a roaring start with a 1.263 OPS, five steals, five home runs and eight RBI in his first 15 games. However, his production at the plate fell off a cliff after that opening stretch, as he slashed .106/.165/.176 over his next 28 outings before being optioned to Triple-A in late May. Paris will start the 2026 season in the minors, though he could see some major-league action early on if Vaughn Grissom (hand) were to miss time.
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