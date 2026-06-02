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Lake Bachar News: Fans three as Tuesday's opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Bachar tossed 2.2 scoreless innings as Tuesday's opener against the Nationals. He struck out three batters and walked one without allowing a hit.

Bachar opened things up for the Marlins on Tuesday in what was the second major-league start of his career, and he answered the call by keeping the Nationals off the board. It was a nice bounce-back performance from his last outing Saturday against the Mets, when he gave up three runs on four hits across two innings. Bachar has a 3.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season.

Lake Bachar
Miami Marlins
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