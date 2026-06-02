Lake Bachar News: Fans three as Tuesday's opener
Bachar tossed 2.2 scoreless innings as Tuesday's opener against the Nationals. He struck out three batters and walked one without allowing a hit.
Bachar opened things up for the Marlins on Tuesday in what was the second major-league start of his career, and he answered the call by keeping the Nationals off the board. It was a nice bounce-back performance from his last outing Saturday against the Mets, when he gave up three runs on four hits across two innings. Bachar has a 3.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season.
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