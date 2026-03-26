Lake Bachar News: Makes Opening Day bullpen
Bachar has won a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old righty has a surprisingly dominant spring, posting a 2.35 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 7.2 Grapefruit League innings, but Bachar is still expected to fill a middle-relief role for Miami. In his first full season in the majors in 2025, he delivered a 3.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 75:30 K:BB in 71 innings with eight wins, three saves and five holds in 53 appearances.
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