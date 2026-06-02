Lake Bachar News: Opening Tuesday's game
Bachar will serve as Miami's opening pitcher for Tuesday's game in Washington, Kyle Sielaff of Marlins.tv reports.
Bachar will make his first start of the season and the second of his career, but he's unlikely to remain in the game for long. The right-hander will likely be limited to an inning or two before giving way to right-hander Ryan Gusto, who will be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to work in bulk relief.
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