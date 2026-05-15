Lake Bachar News: Shining in low-leverage role
Bachar struck out two over two perfect innings of relief in Thursday's loss to the Twins.
The right-hander entered the game for the sixth inning with the Marlins down 6-0, breezing through two frames on 23 pitches (16 strikes). Bachar has an impressive 2.05 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 22 innings over 13 appearances, but he has zero wins or saves and just one hold to show for it as he remains in a low-leverage role.
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