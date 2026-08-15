Lake Bachar News: Slated to start Sunday
Bachar will start Sunday's matchup against the Red Sox, per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Bachar will make his first start as a Pirate and his first start since June 19. The right-hander will replace Paul Skenes as Pittsburgh's starter Sunday. The 31-year-old last pitched Wednesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits over three innings. On the year, Bachar owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB through 65.2 innings.
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