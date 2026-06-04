LaMonte Wade News: Catches on with Astros

The Astros signed Wade to a one-year contract Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Wade slashed .250/.420/.441 with seven home runs over 201 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization before exercising an opt-out clause in his minor-league deal. The 32-year-old's best path to at-bats in Houston is in left field, but he'll likely be used mainly in a reserve role.