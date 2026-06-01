LaMonte Wade News: Cut loose by Chicago
The White Sox released Wade on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Wade had attended spring training with the White Sox, but he was cut loose before the end of camp after being informed that he wouldn't be included on the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old first baseman re-signed with Chicago on a new minor-league deal shortly thereafter but was unable to earn a promotion despite slashing .250/.420/.441 with seven home runs over 201 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. Wade shouldn't have much trouble securing a new contract in free agency, though his lack of defensive flexibility could result in him having to settle for another minor-league deal.
LaMonte Wade
Free Agent
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