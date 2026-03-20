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LaMonte Wade News: Cut loose by White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:58am

The White Sox released Wade on Friday.

Wade inked an NRI deal with the White Sox in January, but he'll fall short of making the team's Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old slashed .289/.429/.605 with three home runs, 10 strikeouts and nine walks in spring training.

LaMonte Wade
 Free Agent
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