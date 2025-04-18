LaMonte Wade News: Enters Friday's lineup

Wade will start at first base and bat ninth Friday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade was originally due to get a day off Friday against left-handed starter Tyler Anderson, but an injury to Casey Schmitt (side) will force the 31-year-old back into the starting nine. Wade is 0-for-4 against southpaws so far this season and owns a .559 OPS against them across his big-league career.