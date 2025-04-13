Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMonte Wade headshot

LaMonte Wade News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 2:58pm

Wade is not in the Giants' lineup against the Yankees on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Yankees sending Carlos Rodon to the mound, the lefty-hitting Wade will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Casey Schmitt gets the start at first base and bats seventh. Wade has struggled of late, going 1-for-21 with one run scored, three walks, three RBI and nine strikeouts over his last seven outings.

LaMonte Wade
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now