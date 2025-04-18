Fantasy Baseball
LaMonte Wade headshot

LaMonte Wade News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Wade is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday.

The Angels are sending southpaw Tyler Anderson to the mound, so the lefty-hitting Wade will begin Friday's contest in the dugout while Casey Schmitt starts at first base and bats sixth. Wade has been cold at the plate, going 1-for-26 with seven walks, three runs scored, three RBI and 13 strikeouts over his last nine games.

LaMonte Wade
San Francisco Giants
