LaMonte Wade News: Idle vs. southpaw

Published on April 13, 2025

Wade is not in the Giants' lineup against the Yankees on Sunday.

With the Yankees sending Carlos Rodon to the mound, the lefty-hitting Wade will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Casey Schmitt gets the start at first base and bats seventh. Wade has struggled as of late, going 1-for-21 with one run scored, three walks, three RBI and nine strikeouts over his last seven outings.

