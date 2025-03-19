LaMonte Wade News: Likely to bat leadoff vs. righties

Wade is expected to begin the regular season batting leadoff against right-handed pitchers, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

While Wade doesn't possess the speed of a prototypical leadoff batter, his ability to draw walks has made him a top candidate for the role. The 31-year-old's .219 batting average during spring training is unimpressive, though he has drawn 10 walks, resulting in a .422 on-base percentage. "He's got that kind of eye," manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday. "It's really unique in the game. We're seeing it again this spring. We feel pretty good about him in the leadoff spot." Wade has primarily been utilized at first base but made five starts in the outfield last season. If he bats leadoff against right-handed pitchers, Jung Hoo Lee will likely slide into the three-hole.