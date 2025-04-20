Fantasy Baseball
LaMonte Wade News: Not starting vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old started Friday against Halos lefty Tyler Anderson since Casey Schmitt (oblique) was scratched from the lineup, which was Wade's first start of the season versus a southpaw. He'll return to the bench Sunday with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound for Anaheim, opening up first base for David Villar.

