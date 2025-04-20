LaMonte Wade News: Not starting vs. southpaw

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old started Friday against Halos lefty Tyler Anderson since Casey Schmitt (oblique) was scratched from the lineup, which was Wade's first start of the season versus a southpaw. He'll return to the bench Sunday with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound for Anaheim, opening up first base for David Villar.