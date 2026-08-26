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LaMonte Wade News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Wade will take a seat after he started in left field in each of the Astros' last three games and went 1-for-10 with a double and a run scored. He'll give up his spot in the lineup to Taylor Trammell, who will man left and bat seventh.

LaMonte Wade
Houston Astros
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