LaMonte Wade headshot

LaMonte Wade News: Sitting down versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Wade isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-handed bat of Wade will take a seat on the bench Saturday with fellow left-hander Nick Lodolo slated to start on the bump for Cincinnati. Wilmer Flores will shift to first base as a result, allowing Casey Schmitt to serve as San Francisco's designated hitter while batting eighth.

LaMonte Wade
San Francisco Giants
