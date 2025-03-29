LaMonte Wade News: Sitting down versus lefty
Wade isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-handed bat of Wade will take a seat on the bench Saturday with fellow left-hander Nick Lodolo slated to start on the bump for Cincinnati. Wilmer Flores will shift to first base as a result, allowing Casey Schmitt to serve as San Francisco's designated hitter while batting eighth.
