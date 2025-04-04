LaMonte Wade News: Three extra-base hits Friday

Wade went 3-for-6 with a triple, two doubles, one walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Wade was 0-for16 over his first five games of the season, but it looks like his bat is waking up. He has four extra-base hits over the last two contests -- he hit his home run Wednesday in Houston and showed off with a strong game atop the order Friday. Power isn't necessarily a huge part of his playing style. He slugged just .381 last season, but he got on base at a .380 clip thanks to a 15.8 percent walk rate. Wade will likely function as a strong-side platoon option at first base for the bulk of 2025, and his on-base skills position him well as a leadoff option in that role.