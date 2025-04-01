Lance Lynn News: Announces retirement from baseball

Lynn has announced his retirement from baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lynn had been wanting to continue his career and was reportedly in talks with the Cubs last month about a major-league contract. However, he's ultimately decided to hang up his cleats. The 37-year-old finishes with 143 wins and a 3.74 ERA spread over parts of 13 big-league seasons. Lynn made two All-Star teams and won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011.