Lance Lynn News: In talks with CHC on MLB deal

The Cubs are in discussions with Lynn on a one-year, major-league contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Cubs have been on the lookout for additional starting pitching depth and Lynn is one of the few legitimate rotation options still dangling on the free-agent market. In 117.1 innings with the Cardinals last season, the 37-year-old held a 3.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 109:44 K:BB.