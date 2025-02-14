Lance McCullers Injury: Aims for late-camp game appearances

McCullers (forearm) hopes to pitch in Grapefruit League games toward the end of spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

He would then be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land after that to begin a rehab assignment. McCullers had surgery in June of 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur and had to be shut down for a while last year due to arm soreness. However, his recovery has been going well recently, as he's up to seven bullpen sessions thrown and is feeling good. McCullers could conceivably be ready to pitch for the Astros around May 1, but any timetable for the oft-injured righty is still guesswork.