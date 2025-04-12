Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Another rehab start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 7:11am

McCullers (forearm) will make his third rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

McCullers wasn't sharp in his second outing with Double-A Corpus Christi on April 5, though he did build up to 50 pitches. The Astros are shorthanded in their rotation in the absence of Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), so McCullers could be back in the big-league rotation soon with a couple of strong rehab outings.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
