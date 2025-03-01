Lance McCullers Injury: Big step in recovery

McCullers (forearm) threw live batting practice to three teammates Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers threw a total of 20 pitches and managed to hit 94.7 mph with his fastball. He also mixed in his curveball, sinker and changeup. McCullers still plans to complete at least three more live batting practice sessions, but his stated goal is to appear in a Grapefruit League game.