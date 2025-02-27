Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers

Lance McCullers Injury: Cleared for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

McCullers (forearm) will throw live a live batting practice session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be his first time facing hitters since he underwent surgery in June of 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. McCullers has already been ruled out for Opening Day but hopes to make some Grapefruit League appearances this spring. He hasn't appeared in a major-league game since the 2022 World Series due to multiple arm injuries.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
