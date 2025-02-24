Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Close to facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

McCullers (forearm) will be cleared for live batting practice if he gets through a bullpen session Monday with no issues, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers has thrown several recent bullpen sessions without any hiccups and is almost ready to face hitters. The right-hander will not be ready in time for Opening Day, but he hopes to make some Grapefruit League appearances before the schedule runs out. McCullers hasn't appeared in a big-league game since the 2022 World Series due to multiple arm injuries.

