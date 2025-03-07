Lance McCullers Injury: Close to pitching in game

Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that McCullers (forearm) is "really, really close" to pitching in a game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers threw another live batting practice session Friday and came out of it well, and it appears the next step could be for him to try things out in a game setting. The right-hander will not be ready to pitch for Houston on Opening Day, but things have been trending in a good direction with his rehab this spring. McCullers hasn't appeared in a major-league game since the 2022 World Series due to multiple arm injuries.