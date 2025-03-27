Lance McCullers Injury: Rehab start on tap
McCullers (forearm) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sunday will mark the first time McCullers has gotten into a regular-season game of any kind since 2022. He'll also likely require several more rehab outings as he gradually builds up to a starter's workload, but he should still be able to return to Houston at some point in the first half of the season.
