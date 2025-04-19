Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Scratched from rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

McCullers (forearm) was scratched from his rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi due to an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers is currently fighting off a case of the stomach flu and will presumably make his next rehab start as soon as he's feeling better. His next outing is expected to be his final appearance in the minors if all goes well, which puts him on track to make his season debut for the Astros near the end of April.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
