Lance McCullers Injury: Scratched from start Tuesday
McCullers has been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday in Minnesota.
The Astros have yet to provide reasoning for the move, but an update on McCullers should be forthcoming. Jason Alexander will make a spot start Tuesday in McCullers' place.
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