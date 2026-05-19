Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Scratched from start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

McCullers has been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday in Minnesota.

The Astros have yet to provide reasoning for the move, but an update on McCullers should be forthcoming. Jason Alexander will make a spot start Tuesday in McCullers' place.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
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