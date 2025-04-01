Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Second rehab start scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

McCullers (forearm) will make a rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers will move down a level after making his first rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Sugar Land, during which he gave up two earned runs over two innings while throwing 35 pitches. The 31-year-old may look to tack on another inning to his workload during his upcoming Double-A start as he works toward appearing in his first MLB game in more than two years.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
