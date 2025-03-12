Fantasy Baseball
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers Injury: Spring debut as soon as Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

McCullers (forearm) could make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Tuesday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers completed another live batting practice session Wednesday, saying afterward that he felt fine and touched 94 mph. The news has been all good on the right-hander this spring as he comes back from two missed seasons due to arm problems. McCullers will begin the season on the injured list, but he could be an option to join the Astros' rotation by May 1 or so.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
