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Lance McCullers News: Allows four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McCullers (1-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

McCullers allowed two runs in the first and third innings, throwing 58 of 91 pitches for strikes while generating 10 whiffs. After going seven strong frames in his season debut March 30, the 32-year-old has now yielded 13 earned runs across his past three starts. He'll carry a 6.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 20.1 innings into a tough home matchup against the Yankees next weekend.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
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