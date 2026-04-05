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Lance McCullers News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

McCullers (1-0) didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts across four innings.

McCullers opened the game with four scoreless innings but allowed the first three batters to reach base to begin the fifth and was yanked in favor of Steven Okert, who allowed his two inherited runners to score on a bases-loaded triple by Tyler Soderstrom. McCullers will bring a 3.27 ERA and 13:4 K:BB across 11 innings into his next start Saturday on the road against the Mariners.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
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