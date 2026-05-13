Lance McCullers News: Decent effort in no-decision
McCullers allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.
McCullers put in a decent effort Wednesday after his previous start was cut short by a blister on his pitching hand. This was one of his better outings this season, though he still allowed solo home runs to J.P. Crawford and Luke Raley. McCullers has a 6.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB through 39.1 innings over eight starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Minnesota his next time out.
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