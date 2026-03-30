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Lance McCullers News: Fans nine in dominant win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

McCullers (1-0) earned the win Monday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings.

McCullers delivered a dominant outing, racking up 17 whiffs and cruising through six innings while facing the minimum number of batters before running into trouble in the seventh. The right-hander allowed two baserunners and an RBI double to Wilyer Abreu for his lone run but escaped the jam by striking out Masataka Yoshida on a full count with runners on second and third. It marked the 32-year-old's first time completing seven innings since 2022, a promising sign after injuries have limited his production in recent seasons, including a 6.51 ERA across 55.1 innings in 2025. McCullers will look to build off Monday's performance in his next scheduled start against a good Athletics lineup.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
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