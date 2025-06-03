Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lance McCullers headshot

Lance McCullers News: Fans seven in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

McCullers (1-1) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

McCullers didn't face much of a threat as he cruised through six scoreless innings Tuesday. He threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes and earned his first MLB win since September of 2022. Since coughing up seven runs while recording just one out against the Reds on May 10, McCullers has posted an impressive 2.21 ERA with a 29:6 K:BB across 20.1 frames. He dropped his season ERA to 4.44 across 24.1 innings. McCullers' next start is projected to be in Cleveland.

Lance McCullers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now