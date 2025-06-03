Lance McCullers News: Fans seven in win

McCullers (1-1) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Tuesday, striking out seven and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

McCullers didn't face much of a threat as he cruised through six scoreless innings Tuesday. He threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes and earned his first MLB win since September of 2022. Since coughing up seven runs while recording just one out against the Reds on May 10, McCullers has posted an impressive 2.21 ERA with a 29:6 K:BB across 20.1 frames. He dropped his season ERA to 4.44 across 24.1 innings. McCullers' next start is projected to be in Cleveland.