Lance McCullers News: Grabs win in nightcap

McCullers (2-2) earned the win Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader with the Orioles, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

After allowing 17 runs (15 earned) across just 14.1 innings in his last three starts, McCullers rebounded with an impressive performance against the Orioles, matching his season high with nine strikeouts. McCullers' ERA now sits at 6.32 with a 1.40 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB across six starts (31.1 innings) this season. He'll look to build on Thursday's performance in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a tough home matchup next week against the Dodgers.