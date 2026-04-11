Lance McCullers News: Sputters against Seattle

McCullers allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Saturday.

McCullers fell behind quickly when Cal Raleigh tagged him for a two-run homer in the first inning. Houston stormed back for seven runs across the second through fourth frames, but McCullers was unable to make it out of the fifth. In that inning, he gave up three hits and three walks and was charged with four runs while retiring just one batter. After opening eyes with seven innings of one-run ball and tallying nine strikeouts in his season debut March 30 against the Red Sox, McCullers has yielded nine runs with a modest 8:5 K:BB across 8.1 frames over his past two starts. He next lines up for a home matchup against St. Louis.