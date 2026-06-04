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Landen Roupp Injury: On track to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Roupp (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is on track to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp pitched through back discomfort in his last outing Monday in Milwaukee, but at this point it does not appear it will cause him to miss a turn in the rotation. The right-hander has accumulated a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB over 64 innings covering 12 starts for the Giants this season.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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