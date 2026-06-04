Landen Roupp Injury: On track to make next start
Roupp (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is on track to make his next scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Roupp pitched through back discomfort in his last outing Monday in Milwaukee, but at this point it does not appear it will cause him to miss a turn in the rotation. The right-hander has accumulated a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB over 64 innings covering 12 starts for the Giants this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, June 13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Landen Roupp See More