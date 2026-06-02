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Landen Roupp Injury: Pitched through back discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 6:57am

Roupp admitted Monday's 16-2 loss to Milwaukee that he pitched through back discomfort during his start, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Roupp was charged with eight runs on eight hits and five walks and needed 96 pitches to cover his four innings. The righty's velocity dipped significantly during the start, going from 95 mph to 90.8 mph in the fourth inning. Roupp said the back issue is "definitely less serious" than the one that cost him three months of the minor-league season in 2023, and he thinks he'll be "fine." The 27-year-old is lined up to take on the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday in his next outing, but he'll need to get through a between-starts bullpen session first before being cleared to pitch in Chicago.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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