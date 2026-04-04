Landen Roupp headshot

Landen Roupp News: Can't build on season-opening win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Roupp (1-1) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings.

The seven punchouts were useful for fantasy managers who deployed the hurler, but there were few (if any) other positives to take away from Roupp's performance. His outing was particularly disappointing given the strong six innings of shutout ball he tossed against San Diego in his season debut Monday. Roupp was similarly up-and-down last season -- he had six outings of zero runs allowed and five of four or more runs permitted over 22 regular-season starts -- so consistency seems to be his biggest issue. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in Baltimore next week.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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