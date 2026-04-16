Landen Roupp News: Continues strong start to season
Roupp (3-1) earned the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six in six innings pitched.
Roupp is in just his second season as a full-time starter and is off to a very strong start through four outings on the year. The 27-year-old has allowed one run or fewer in three of those four starts this season and holds a 2.38 ERA overall, 0.97 WHIP, seven walks and 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched. Last year, he finished with a 3.80 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP, so those numbers are on pace to far surpass those if he can sustain it over a full season. The right-hander is scheduled to take the mound next against the high-flying Dodgers, tied for second in MLB with 105 runs scored on the season.
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