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Landen Roupp News: Delivers 7.2 innings in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Roupp (5-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over 7.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Roupp's strong start to 2026 continued, as he worked past a Graham Pauley three-run homer in the second inning to log a career high in innings for a single game and pick up his fifth win. After issuing five free passes in his previous start against the Dodgers, Roupp allowed just two walks Sunday. Through 35.1 innings (six starts) this season, the 27-year-old owns a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with a 37:14 K:BB and is tentatively scheduled to next pitch Saturday against the Rays.

Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants
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